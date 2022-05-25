Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

NYSE OVV opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,098. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

