Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NYSE OXM opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

