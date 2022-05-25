Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,304,800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the April 30th total of 126,821,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,188.5 days.
PCFBF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
