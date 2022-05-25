Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,304,800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the April 30th total of 126,821,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,188.5 days.

PCFBF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

