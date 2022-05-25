Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFHO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,573. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.35. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

