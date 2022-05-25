PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

