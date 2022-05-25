PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

