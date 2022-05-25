Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $182,007.98 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,791,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,451,027. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

