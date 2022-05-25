Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $393,627.04 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,791,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,451,027. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 198.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

