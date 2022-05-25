Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $393,627.04 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,791,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,451,027. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
