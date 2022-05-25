Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,761 shares of company stock worth $2,406,751. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

