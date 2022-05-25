Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 2,464.7% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 36,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,306. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International (Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.