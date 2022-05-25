Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,414,281.66 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,007,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,210,495.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

NYSE PARR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 762,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,543. The company has a market capitalization of $955.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

