Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Investment analysts at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
TRMD opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of -276.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $266,000.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
