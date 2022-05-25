Pareto Securities Downgrades Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) to Hold

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Aareal Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
