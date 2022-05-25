Pareto Securities Downgrades Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) to Hold

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

