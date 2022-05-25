Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

PSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TSE PSI opened at C$16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

