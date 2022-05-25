Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

