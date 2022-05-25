PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,591.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.