PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Compass Point

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

PCSB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 14,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The stock has a market cap of $299.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.