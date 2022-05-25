PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,769. The firm has a market cap of $827.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.