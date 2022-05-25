Peel Hunt Lowers SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) to Hold

SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SDXEF stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.22.
SDX Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.