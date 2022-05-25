Peel Hunt Upgrades Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to Buy

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

