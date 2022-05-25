Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. CSFB boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$50.66. 567,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $1,247,832 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

