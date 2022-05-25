Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 2,066.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 206,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,411. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

