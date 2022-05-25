Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 in the last 90 days. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

