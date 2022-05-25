Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

