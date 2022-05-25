PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

PMT opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -257.53%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

