Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will post $206.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.96 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Penumbra posted sales of $184.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

