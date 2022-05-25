Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $206.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $206.96 million. Penumbra reported sales of $184.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $870.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Penumbra stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -823.78 and a beta of 0.61. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $293.20.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

