Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000.

Perception Capital Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,085. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

