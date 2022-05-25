Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,630 ($33.09) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.91) to GBX 3,440 ($43.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,956.50 ($37.20).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,135 ($26.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,436.68. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,005 ($25.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($41.17).

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.58), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($202,952.59).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

