Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.62.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

