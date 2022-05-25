Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 179,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 543,389 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

