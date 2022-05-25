Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PETS stock traded up GBX 31.46 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 312.26 ($3.93). 2,862,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,519. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.57. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60).

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.17).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

