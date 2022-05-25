Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAHGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Shares of PAHGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 19,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

