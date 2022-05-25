Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAHGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Shares of PAHGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 19,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

About Pets at Home Group (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.