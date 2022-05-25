Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $51.00 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. 1,073,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,933,111. The company has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.