Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in May

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHMMF remained flat at $$77.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. Pharma Mar has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $116.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

