Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of SOCLF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

