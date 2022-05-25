Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

PHVS stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.42. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

