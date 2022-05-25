Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

PLAB opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $928.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 62.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

