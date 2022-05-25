Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

