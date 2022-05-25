PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of PHXHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

