PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,868. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
