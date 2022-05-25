PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,868. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $139,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.