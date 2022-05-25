Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 111,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.