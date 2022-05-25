Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 111,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.