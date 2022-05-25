Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

