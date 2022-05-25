Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

