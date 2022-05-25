Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
