Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Acquires 26,814 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $677,053.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 555,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,834.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42.

NASDAQ OPOF remained flat at $$25.88 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

