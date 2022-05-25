Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Buys 1,366 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,262.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 528,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,840.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42.

On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $677,053.50.

Shares of OPOF remained flat at $$25.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

