Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Purchases 69,609 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,868,743.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $677,053.50.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock remained flat at $$25.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.