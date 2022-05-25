Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 747.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTOI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

