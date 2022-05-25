Playtika (PLTK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) in the last few weeks:
- 5/11/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $22.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $16.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “
- 4/28/2022 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “
- 4/19/2022 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.16.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
