PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PHI opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

